Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Barclays

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised Apple to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.51.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $154.73 on Friday. Apple has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.