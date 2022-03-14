AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACRX opened at $0.34 on Thursday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 95,716 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 407,507 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.