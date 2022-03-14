Lexington Realty Trust Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research note issued on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

LXP has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $15.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.64. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $42,013,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $483,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

