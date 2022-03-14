Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AUTL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $3.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 5,610.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 205.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,379 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 5,559.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 639,002 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 97.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 137,038 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 217.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 496,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 103.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 72,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

