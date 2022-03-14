FY2022 EPS Estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Cut by Analyst

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.60) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.40).

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMMB. Aegis started coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. Chemomab Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $837,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

About Chemomab Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.