Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE ISR opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.98. Isoray has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.49.
About Isoray (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isoray (ISR)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.