Invacare Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Invacare in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan expects that the health services provider will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Invacare’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of Invacare stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. Invacare has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $9.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 1,297.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,912 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Invacare during the fourth quarter valued at $3,050,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,606,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 858,212 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 1,885.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 432,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 546.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 337,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

