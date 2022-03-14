Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the February 13th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FRG shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Aegis boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 635.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 124,057 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 59,250 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the third quarter worth $655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 10,758.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 23,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

