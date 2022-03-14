dMY Technology Group Inc VI (NYSE:DMYS) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

dMY Technology Group Inc VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE DMYS opened at $9.74 on Monday. dMY Technology Group Inc VI has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMYS. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group Inc VI in the 4th quarter worth about $1,964,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group Inc VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group Inc VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group Inc VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

dMY Technology Group Inc VI is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. dMY Technology Group Inc VI is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

