Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) & Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Critical Analysis

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) and Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Security Instruments and Avnet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Security Instruments $17.52 million 0.51 $270,000.00 ($0.11) -35.27 Avnet $19.53 billion 0.21 $193.11 million $4.52 9.02

Avnet has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Security Instruments. Universal Security Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Security Instruments and Avnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Security Instruments -1.64% -6.24% -3.43% Avnet 2.11% 11.28% 5.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Universal Security Instruments and Avnet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Security Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A Avnet 0 2 1 1 2.75

Avnet has a consensus target price of $49.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.35%. Given Avnet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avnet is more favorable than Universal Security Instruments.

Risk and Volatility

Universal Security Instruments has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avnet has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of Universal Security Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Avnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Universal Security Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Avnet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avnet beats Universal Security Instruments on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores. The company also markets products to the electrical distribution trade through its wholly-owned subsidiary, USI Electric, Inc. It was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L. Kovens in 1969 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, MD.

Avnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc. engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources. The company was founded by Charles Avnet in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

