Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

FOUR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.84. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,584,000 after purchasing an additional 431,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,852,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after purchasing an additional 492,332 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

