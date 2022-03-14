Analysts Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $6.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.54 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 97.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 77,005 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 354,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 104,428.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 182,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 182,750 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

