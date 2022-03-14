Analysts Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $6.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.54 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 97.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 77,005 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 354,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 104,428.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 182,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 182,750 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.