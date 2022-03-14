Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,640 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,640 ($21.49) price target on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($21.69) target price on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,879 ($24.62) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,719 ($22.52) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.91) target price on Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.58) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,748.45 ($22.91).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,068 ($13.99) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £29.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,213.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,346.33. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 991.40 ($12.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.94).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.23%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

