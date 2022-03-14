LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €144.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) received a €144.00 ($156.52) price target from equities research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.79% from the stock’s current price.

LEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €134.00 ($145.65) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Warburg Research set a €143.80 ($156.30) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($172.61) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($157.61) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($168.48) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LEG Immobilien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €143.97 ($156.49).

Shares of LEG opened at €110.10 ($119.67) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a one year high of €98.50 ($107.07). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €114.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €123.05.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

