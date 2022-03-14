Hill & Smith’s (HILS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON HILS opened at GBX 1,398 ($18.32) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,504.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,688.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 55.26. Hill & Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,175 ($15.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,922 ($25.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $12.00. Hill & Smith’s payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

