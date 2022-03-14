Keywords Studios’ (KWS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.20) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,420 ($44.81) to GBX 3,300 ($43.24) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,197.20 ($41.89).

Shares of LON:KWS opened at GBX 2,090 ($27.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,472.05. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of GBX 1,950 ($25.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,366 ($44.10).

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Marion Sears purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,490 ($32.63) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($32,625.79). Also, insider Neil Thompson purchased 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,804 ($36.74) per share, with a total value of £69,987.84 ($91,703.14).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

