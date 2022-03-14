Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $21.60 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

