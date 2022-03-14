FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB) Issued By National Bank Financial

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Docebo in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year.

Docebo (TSE:DCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.68 million.

