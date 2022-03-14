Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Docebo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DCBO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $40.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.18. Docebo has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -83.08 and a beta of 2.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,283,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,453,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,822,000 after buying an additional 631,453 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Docebo by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Docebo by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akkr Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

