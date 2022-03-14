Tarena International (TEDU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TEDU stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Tarena International (Get Rating)
Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarena International (TEDU)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.