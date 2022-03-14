Tarena International (TEDU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TEDU stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating ) by 157.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

