Analysts Set Expectations for Thor Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

THO opened at $84.57 on Monday. Thor Industries has a one year low of $80.47 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $55,995,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Thor Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,235,000 after purchasing an additional 173,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,245,325. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

