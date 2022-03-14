Morgan Stanley Boosts Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Price Target to SEK 489

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from SEK 486 to SEK 489 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $486.86.

Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.06. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $71.47.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. Analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

