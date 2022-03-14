Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EMP.A. National Bankshares upped their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their target price on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Empire from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.78.

Get Empire alerts:

EMP.A opened at C$44.48 on Friday. Empire has a 1 year low of C$36.20 and a 1 year high of C$45.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.02. The stock has a market cap of C$11.68 billion and a PE ratio of 16.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Empire’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Empire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.