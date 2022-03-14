Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.80.

BKBEF stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. Pipestone Energy has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $4.57.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

