Raymond James Increases Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$50.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%.

About Ag Growth International (Get Rating)

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.