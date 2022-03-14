Raymond James Increases Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$50.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.
Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.
About Ag Growth International (Get Rating)
Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.
