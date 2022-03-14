Brokerages Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) will announce $190.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.43 million to $197.77 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $172.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $815.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $813.77 million to $818.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $883.64 million, with estimates ranging from $871.45 million to $890.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 9,583.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $64.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $95.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.20.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

