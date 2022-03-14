John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Up 154.2% in February

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 154.2% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of HEQ stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $13.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (Get Rating)
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.