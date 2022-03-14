John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Up 154.2% in February

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 154.2% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HEQ stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $13.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 253,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

