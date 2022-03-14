Short Interest in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Grows By 159.2%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, an increase of 159.2% from the February 13th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BRN opened at $2.99 on Monday. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $28.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 244.31%.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph Eugene Magaro sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 207,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $585,045.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 122,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 598.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 84,712 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

