Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a growth of 161.4% from the February 13th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.4 days.

Shares of EXPGF stock opened at $37.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99. Experian has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

EXPGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

