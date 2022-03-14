Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 200 ($2.62).

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DOTD. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

dotdigital Group stock opened at GBX 80.40 ($1.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. dotdigital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 295.50 ($3.87). The stock has a market cap of £240.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 145.87.

In other dotdigital Group news, insider Boris Huard acquired 15,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £8,412.25 ($11,022.34).

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

