Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 5,050 ($66.17) price target on the stock.

AHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($87.13) to GBX 5,940 ($77.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,850 ($76.65) to GBX 5,230 ($68.53) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($85.17) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.00) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,635.56 ($73.84).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of LON:AHT opened at GBX 4,891 ($64.09) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,167.34. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,175 ($54.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,572 ($86.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £21.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.