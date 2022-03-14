Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

BRK opened at GBX 2,125 ($27.84) on Thursday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a one year low of GBX 1,910 ($25.03) and a one year high of GBX 2,800 ($36.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £344.06 million and a P/E ratio of 17.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,439.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,528.57.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 26 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.