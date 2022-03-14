Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.60) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBOX. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 275 ($3.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 265 ($3.47) target price on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.08) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 282 ($3.69) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 251.71 ($3.30).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

LON BBOX opened at GBX 230 ($3.01) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 233.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 232.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.30 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288 ($3.77).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.