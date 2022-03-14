Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zumiez Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zumiez in a report released on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZUMZ. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $40.07 on Monday. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.25.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,615 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

