Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Issued By Piper Sandler

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MeiraGTx in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MeiraGTx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Shares of MeiraGTx stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MeiraGTx has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a market cap of $622.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,203,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,863,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,969,000 after buying an additional 738,054 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at $18,500,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 86,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile (Get Rating)

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.