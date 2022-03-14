Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ALS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.22.

ALS opened at C$23.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$984.59 million and a PE ratio of 20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$13.48 and a 52 week high of C$25.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.37.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

