AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for AcuityAds in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for AcuityAds’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on AcuityAds from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.88.

Shares of AT opened at C$2.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.36 million and a P/E ratio of 12.55. AcuityAds has a one year low of C$2.74 and a one year high of C$20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Joe Ontman purchased 32,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.55 per share, with a total value of C$149,981.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,685,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,670,649.35. Also, Director Tal Hayek purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,692,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,275,870.23.

AcuityAds Company Profile (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

