ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.72 million during the quarter.
Shares of IPA stock opened at C$4.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market cap of C$90.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a one year low of C$4.53 and a one year high of C$20.20.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.
See Also
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.