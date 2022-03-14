ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.72 million during the quarter.

Shares of IPA stock opened at C$4.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market cap of C$90.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a one year low of C$4.53 and a one year high of C$20.20.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

