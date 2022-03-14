Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SYRS opened at $1.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 29,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 109,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 25,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 22,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYRS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.