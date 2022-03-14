Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SYRS opened at $1.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 29,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 109,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 25,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 22,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYRS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

