Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) PT Raised to C$12.00

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:DR opened at C$11.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.91. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of C$6.66 and a 12 month high of C$11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of C$357.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.45.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

