Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for REV Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for REV Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $13.28 on Monday. REV Group has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $863.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 353.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,758 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 106.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,149 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the third quarter worth $8,714,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 189.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 431,284 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the third quarter worth $6,256,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

