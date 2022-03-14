BMO Capital Markets Trims Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Target Price to C$187.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$206.00 to C$187.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$228.73.

TSE CTC.A opened at C$177.73 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$168.80 and a 1-year high of C$213.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$182.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$183.26. The firm has a market cap of C$10.69 billion and a PE ratio of 9.67.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

