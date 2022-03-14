AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Lowered to C$51.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial upped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cormark reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.00.

TSE BOS opened at C$32.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.58. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$23.16 and a 12 month high of C$47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$874.57 million and a PE ratio of 15.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.67%.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.10 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,799,077 shares in the company, valued at C$154,050,371.70.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

