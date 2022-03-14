Akerna (KERN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect Akerna to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ KERN opened at $1.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.49. Akerna has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Akerna alerts:

KERN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Akerna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Akerna in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.45.

In other Akerna news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 100,400 shares of Akerna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akerna by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Akerna by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Akerna by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

About Akerna (Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.