Akerna (KERN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect Akerna to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ KERN opened at $1.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.49. Akerna has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
KERN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Akerna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Akerna in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.45.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akerna by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Akerna by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Akerna by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.
About Akerna (Get Rating)
Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.
