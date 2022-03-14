Reviewing Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) and Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.2% of Arvinas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Arvinas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arvinas and Aprea Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas -409.29% -27.31% -16.93% Aprea Therapeutics N/A -68.63% -58.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Arvinas and Aprea Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas 0 0 16 0 3.00 Aprea Therapeutics 2 3 0 0 1.60

Arvinas presently has a consensus target price of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.93%. Aprea Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.21%. Given Aprea Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aprea Therapeutics is more favorable than Arvinas.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arvinas and Aprea Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas $46.70 million 77.48 -$191.00 million ($3.81) -17.90 Aprea Therapeutics N/A N/A -$53.48 million ($2.12) -0.82

Aprea Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arvinas. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aprea Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Arvinas has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aprea Therapeutics has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arvinas beats Aprea Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arvinas (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer. The company was founded in February 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

About Aprea Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers. It also develops APR-548, a p53 reactivator that is on Phase I dose-escalation clinical trial for oral administration in MDS patients. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

