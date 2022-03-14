Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) to post sales of $177.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.66 million to $177.40 million. Calix reported sales of $162.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $745.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $742.40 million to $750.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $831.12 million, with estimates ranging from $816.64 million to $845.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital boosted their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $43.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.70. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Calix by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Calix by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Calix by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

