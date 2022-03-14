Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cricut Inc. provides technology platform. The company’s products include-Cricut Maker(R), the Cricut Explore(R) family, and Cricut Joy(R)- accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress(R), the Infusible Ink(TM) system and a diverse collection of materials. Cricut Inc. is based in SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRCT. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cricut from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.29.

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Cricut has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 75,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $1,740,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,441,936 shares of company stock valued at $23,967,403 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,317,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

