Britvic (LON:BVIC) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

BVIC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.58) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 890 ($11.66) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.89) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,008.33 ($13.21).

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 752.50 ($9.86) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.49. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 716.54 ($9.39) and a one year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.34). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 880.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 905.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

