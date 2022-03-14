Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,900 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,400 ($70.75) to GBX 5,900 ($77.31) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RIO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.82) to GBX 4,850 ($63.55) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.13) to GBX 5,100 ($66.82) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,320.06.

NYSE RIO opened at $72.72 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.83.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

