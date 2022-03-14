Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Receives “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$144.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a C$194.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$167.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$195.60.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV opened at C$201.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$177.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$176.13. The company has a current ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of C$38.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$145.38 and a 12-month high of C$216.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 25.35%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.